How we made it in Africa (www.howwemadeitinafrica.com), the award-winning pan-African business publication, is seeking an experienced, passionate, and driven business/financial Editor to remotely oversee one of the sections on its website. The candidate can be based anywhere in Africa. This is a part-time role that will require no more than 2 hours work a week. Only one Q&A-style interview is published on the section every week. The remuneration will be reflective of the number of hours required.

Only candidates with at least five years experience in a role with similar responsibilities should apply. As this is a part-time position, the ideal candidate would probably either be 1) Currently working full-time with two hours a week of free capacity to spend on this project 2) A freelancer with spare capacity.

Duties

The entire editorial process – including content production, sub-editing, publishing, and social media promotion – is already in place, and the system basically runs itself. It will be the Editor’s job to oversee this process, and to ensure the end product meets our high-quality standards. Below are the specific duties the candidate would be expected to execute.



Manage the editorial schedule, and ensure there is an adequate pipeline of content

Approve interview candidates submitted by journalists

Forward completed interviews to the sub-editor

Ensure the pictures associated with the interview are good quality

Double check the articles for any factual/content/language errors

Select a relevant quote from the interview for use on our social media channels

Resolve any issues related to the editorial production process



Skills required



An eye for detail (ability to pick up factual/content/language errors)

Genuine interest and deep understanding of business, commerce and entrepreneurship

Ability to manage a remote team of journalists and sub-editors based across Africa

Excellent editorial judgement

Superb writing and sub-editing skills

Knowledge of WordPress would be an advantage



The type of person we are looking for

Although the candidate will be adequately remunerated for their efforts, this role is most suitable for those driven by more than money. The job will expose the candidate to some of the most interesting entrepreneurs on the continent – and would be suitable for those deeply curious and interested in the world around them.

The candidate should further have a passion and desire to make this small section on our website the most interesting interview series on the continent. We can’t say it better than Hannes van Rensburg, founder of Fundamo, in his book Cash In, Cash Out:

"Responsibility is someone saying, ‘Leave it to me,’ and you knowing you can forget about it as it will get done. Someone who doesn’t think up excuses for why things do not get done, but who always thinks up ways to circumvent obstacles so that things do. Someone who takes pride in his or her achievements, and moves things forward all the time."

If you are this person, please send your CV and a supporting email explaining why you want this role to jaco@howwemadeitinafrica.com