In Episode #57 of the Unlocking Africa podcast, Terser Adamu talks to Jaco Maritz, founder and editor-in-chief of How we made it in Africa, an online business publication focusing on African Business Growth Stories, Ideas and Trends.

The discussion touches on the following topics:

The story behind the creation of How we made it in Africa

The challenges of running a media business in Africa

The motivation for publishing HOW WE MADE IT IN AFRICA: THE BOOK in addition to the online platform

Lessons learned from doing business in Africa

Listen below:

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