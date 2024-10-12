Yuma Sasaki

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Interview with Yuma Sasaki

CEO AND FOUNDER, DODAI

Lives in: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In 2021, Japanese entrepreneur Yuma Sasaki moved to Ethiopia to establish Dodai, an electric motorcycle company assembling its bikes locally in Addis Ababa. Jaco Maritz spoke with Sasaki to learn about his journey as an entrepreneur.

Topics discussed during the interview include:

How a Japanese-born entrepreneur ended up launching a venture in Africa

Why he chose Ethiopia, and why he believes the biggest opportunities lie in tough markets

The two business opportunities he initially considered pursuing in Ethiopia

His strategies for finding and hiring the right talent

Why selling directly to delivery drivers proved challenging

Securing financing for his startup

The specific obstacles of operating in Ethiopia

Japanese investors’ perception of Africa

Growth vs profitability

Watch the full interview below: