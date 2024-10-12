Our new book, How we made it in Africa II: Real stories of entrepreneurs turning opportunity into profit, is available here.
Interview with Yuma Sasaki
CEO AND FOUNDER, DODAI
Lives in: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
In 2021, Japanese entrepreneur Yuma Sasaki moved to Ethiopia to establish Dodai, an electric motorcycle company assembling its bikes locally in Addis Ababa. Jaco Maritz spoke with Sasaki to learn about his journey as an entrepreneur.
Topics discussed during the interview include:
How a Japanese-born entrepreneur ended up launching a venture in Africa
Why he chose Ethiopia, and why he believes the biggest opportunities lie in tough markets
The two business opportunities he initially considered pursuing in Ethiopia
His strategies for finding and hiring the right talent
Why selling directly to delivery drivers proved challenging
Securing financing for his startup
The specific obstacles of operating in Ethiopia
Japanese investors’ perception of Africa
Growth vs profitability
Watch the full interview below: