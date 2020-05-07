Press Office: Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions, announced that it has joined forces with the internationally acclaimed and world number one coding bootcamp, Le Wagon, to provide a free online web development course as the network integrates coding as a skill into its employability ecosystem.

The short but intensive online course will introduce students to the relevant coding skills required to become a beginner software developer and provide an opportunity for them to collaborate with developers, designers and other digital professionals. The objective of the course is to enable a student, within 20 hours of study, videos, quizzes and projects, to create and graphically enhance a web page using HTML and CSS.

Honoris and Le Wagon are offering this open access course to provide an initial step in developing awareness and comfort to digital skills across the continent. The introduction of this course further reflects Honoris’ belief in the importance of coding as a core competency for the 21st century world of work: students who learn how to code develop highly logical, solution-oriented ways of thinking. Critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication are the mental attributes that go hand-in-hand with coding – and evidence shows that employers value and need such a mindset.

CEO of Honoris United Universities, Luis Lopez said, “Collaborating with Le Wagon, a global leader in the provision of this online coding course is the first step in Honoris’ Coding as a Second Language mandate. Our focus here acknowledges that coding is a fundamental skill for our students to be successful and competitive in increasingly digitised, automated and AI-driven economic models.”

Commenting on the role that coding will play within the framework of the 4IR and in how students prepare for it, CEO of Le Wagon, Boris Paillard said, “All jobs are getting more and more technical in our digital economy. Learning to code seems like a critical first step not only to understand how technology works but also to know how to build digital products, automate processes and analyse data. Honoris has understood the importance of these new practical skills for educating the next generation of African leaders and we’re really proud to launch this initiative with them.”

Access and registration to the free online course is at https://honoris.net/learntocode/ and available until the end of August 2020.

www.honoris.net