Zhauns Business Opportunity Group offers a unique range of highly profitable machines to start your own business with. We offer the widest range of machinery on the African continent.

In Africa, 90% of goods found on supermarket shelves is imported. This provides enormous potential for entrepreneurs to get involved in the manufacturing sector in their respective countries. America and Brazil built their economies on the back of small to medium size businesses and as Africa awakes, governments are realising that the only way to eradicate poverty and to create maximum employment is through creating an environment in which small businesses can thrive.

We manufacture machines to produce:

Toilet Rolls

Bricks

Roofsheeting

Candles

Ice Cream

Ice Cubes

Fruit Juice

Peanut Butter

Cooking Oil

Nails & Screws

Plastic Bags

Popcorn

Candy Floss

Tin Cans

AND MANY MORE!

We offer services unheard of before:

Installation

Training

6 months - 1 year warranty

Business plan assistance

Finance information

Zhauns is a family owned Top 300 South African business founded 40 years ago by a man who had great vision, Mr Z. Ahmed, who wanted to get the SMME sector involved in an industry previously reserved only for very large companies.

The Group then went about simplifying large scale equipment into affordable and profitable manufacturing machines for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The success of Zhauns is that we have a machine for every entrepreneur’s needs and the company prides itself with quality machines and good after sales service.

Our aim is to build strong business relationships with our customers so that we can do continuous business with them into the future.

These incredible, unique and affordable business opportunities can be seen on www.zhauns.com.

Contact details

For more information, or to request a quote, contact Shaheed at:

Email: info@zhauns.com Website: www.zhauns.com