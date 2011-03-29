Heineken NV, one of the world’s largest brewers, has made an offer for two Ethiopian breweries. According to Bloomberg, Heineken is prepared to pay $85.2 million for Bedele Brewery SC and $78.2 million for Harar Brewery SC. How we made it in Africa earlier reported that Heineken’s competitor SABMiller has acquired Ambo, which bottles a strong-tasting, naturally sparkling water from a valley of the same name about 130km west of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. Read the full article at Bloomberg

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.