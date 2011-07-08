Tom de Man, Heineken’s outgoing president for the Middle East and Africa, told Bloomberg that the company needs to build brewery businesses in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. He said Heineken, brewer of brands such as Star and Amstel, should look at markets with low beer consumption and rapidly growing economies. He added that Burundi and Rwanda could also hold promising potential. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

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