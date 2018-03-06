PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The election of George Weah as President of Liberia at the end of December 2017 raises tremendous hopes for the country’s economic re-emergence.

This is an immense challenge and coupled with the expectations of Liberia’s young population it provides strong motivation for President Weah to meet with investors at the Africa CEO Forum.

Improving the business climate, upgrading basic infrastructure, restructuring health and education systems, flagship measures for young people, especially through sport – President Weah will share his strategy for laying the groundwork for Liberia’s economic transformation with over 1,200 business leaders, investors and decision-makers.

One of the continent’s youngest Presidents, he will also recount his own unusual and inspiring life story: from the slums of Monrovia to the presidency of Liberia and, en route, Europe’s most famous football clubs.

President Weah joins the growing list of African presidents who have attended previous editions of the forum – those of Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal, reaffirming the Africa CEO Forum’s mission of being the most influential annual forum for public-private dialogue on the continent.

About the Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum is an event organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in organising events promoting and facilitating business. Following the success of its 2017 edition, which hosted over 1,200 African and international personalities, the Africa CEO Forum definitively established itself as the leading international event focusing on the development of Africa and its companies, in a top-level professional setting conducive to business meetings.

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www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contact for the Africa CEO Forum: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com