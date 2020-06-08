GTR Africa is now virtual!

Global Trade Review is delighted to announce GTR Africa 2020 Virtual, which will take place on October 20-23, drawing on the comprehensive market coverage and unrivalled industry connections of GTR's long-running events in Cape Town, London and Victoria Falls.

Spread over 4 days and combining a mixture of live-streamed and pre-recorded content – along with highly targeted networking through GTR's dynamic virtual event platform – the event provides the opportunity for more detailed focus on key markets, innovation, trade and commodity flows, infrastructure and the wider implications of global disruption.

In collaboration with Orbitt, GTR Africa 2020 Virtual will also feature The Digital Dealroom, a bespoke origination and investment matching platform populated with unique opportunities for investors.

Fully supported and endorsed by Africa’s leading financial institutions, DFIs, multilaterals and various governments, participants will benefit from unrivalled opportunities to connect with a wider audience and do business in ‘the new normal’, sharing insights and providing clarity at a time of uncertainty.

BOOK HERE

Corporate rate: Free

(Available to exporters, importers, traders, manufacturers and producers of physical goods only.)

Standard rate: $800

(Standard rate passes apply to all financial service providers, such as banks, insurers and brokers.)

Use code: EBD10 for 10% early booking discount - valid until September 21st.