PRESS OFFICE: Polyoak Packaging

The paint market is growing in Africa as the middle class grows, especially in East Africa such as Kenya, which has seen a 60% increase in cement consumption per capita, according to Construction-Week.com.

This, along with the projected US$940m to be invested in the cement industries in South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe by 2018, is very good news for paint and coatings manufacturers. It is also good news for suppliers of light weight plastic paint buckets which are lighter and more cost effective to transport than conventional tin.

African Construction Expo 2017

Polyoak Packaging supplies plastic buckets and pails for the coatings, chemical and industrial markets, through its specialist injection moulding division, Contan. Its diverse range of 1L to 20L buckets will be on display at the African Construction and Totally Concrete Expo at Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg on 23rd and 24th May.

Plastic buckets for solvent-based products

The highlight will be its innovative new range of plastic containers specially designed for solvent-based products, such as primers, varnishes, sealers and enamel paint. This unique ‘industry-first’ technology enables solvent-based products to be packaged in plastic containers with barrier protection, to prevent permeation and panelling. Historically these products had to be packaged in tin, which is heavier and runs the risk of rusting or denting.

Keith Dilkes, Export Sales Manager for Polyoak Packaging says, “After extensive development and rigorous testing, we look forward to sharing this innovation with our customers across Africa, where partnership is pivotal to growth in the region.”

Paint manufacturers and their consumers will also appreciate the PolyCan’s secure tamper-evident lid. Tamper-evidence can be broken by hand and the lid removed without the need for a screwdriver. In addition, the 5L PolyCan has a convenient carry handle, which is ultrasonically welded onto the bucket to maintain maximum strength and prevent leaking.

Polyoak’s buckets are available with superior quality decoration at an economical price through in-mould labelling (IML). Designs with photo quality images and matt, metallic or even textured finishes are all possible; as well as offset print in six colours. Transparent buckets are also possible for viewing windows to gauge product levels without having to open the container.

About Polyoak Packaging

Polyoak Packaging is a leading rigid plastic packaging supplier, specialising in the design and manufacture of blow moulded, injection moulded, compression moulded and thermoformed packaging for the dairy, beverage, food and industrial markets. Established in 1976, this proudly South African company offers excellent customer service through its extensive sales and distribution network across Africa. Explore our bottles, preforms, closures, buckets and drums to grow your business.

Email: info@polyoak.co.za

Tel: +27 (0) 21 710 9200

Visit: www.polyoakpackaging.co.za