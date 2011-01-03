Growing demand for private health care in Kenya
Private hospitals in Kenya have invested in costly expansion projects over the past year in order to cater for an increasing demand for quality health care from the country’s growing middle class.
Private hospitals in Kenya have invested in costly expansion projects over the past year in order to cater for an increasing demand for quality health care from the country’s growing middle class. Business Daily reports the AAR Health Services, Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Avenue Group, Kenyatta University and Coptic Hospital have all launched major expansion plans.
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