A number of South African companies are involved in the construction of a shopping centre in Lilongwe, Malawi. Business Day reports an experienced South African team consisting of engineers, contractors, developers, designers and financiers will be managing the construction of the project.

The 18,000m2 facility, dubbed The Gateway, is being developed by the Malawi Property Investment Company and financed by the company itself, together with the National Bank of Malawi and two other international financial institutions.

The newspaper further reports that the centre will accommodate 80 retail outlets, with South African retailer Pick n Pay the major anchor tenant.

The facility will also feature a food court and a cinema complex.

Construction started at the beginning of June and the official opening is scheduled for October 2011.