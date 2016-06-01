PRESS OFFICE: dmg ems Africa

Hundreds of delegates arrive in Ghana today (June 1) to discuss the future of the mining and power sectors across West Africa.

It’s the first day of the West African Mining & Power Conference (WAMPOC 2016) in Accra where the theme is ‘meeting stakeholder expectations in a challenging global environment’.

The conference runs alongside the West African Mining & Power Exhibition (WAMPEX 2016) at the International Conference Centre in the city, which will be officially opened at 9.30am by Hon Nii Osah Mills, minister for lands & natural resources.

Guest Speaker Kweku Awotwi, principal of Africa Power Systems Management, will give a presentation before a tour of the facility to meet exhibitors who have come from across the world, with products and services for the mining and power sectors.

The three-day show opening ceremony also marks the official launch of the newly-formed West African Chamber of Mines (WACOM).

“It brings together the chief executives from the mining chambers in Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Burkina Fasso,” said Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg ems Africa, joint organiser of the show.

Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the new president of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, will chair the first day of the conference, where the welcome address will be given by Nana Antwi Darkwah, CEO of conference organiser Events & Projects International.

The second day of the conference will focus on power supply for the mining sector and will examine reliability and sustainability of supplies. There is also special session on 'women in mining', during the afternoon programme.

WAMPEX and WAMPOC 2016 provide a meeting place for people from across the continent to see new products, understand the latest developments in their sector and network with fellow industry professionals.

“WAMPEX is also ideal to promote learning between countries with rich experience in exploiting mineral resources,” said says Ahmed Nantogmah, director, external relations and communication at the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

“WAMPEX provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to identify and showcase sustainable models, and improve business efficiency and growth in the sector.”

Full details of the WAMPOC 2016 conference programme can be found at the websitewww.wampexghana.com/conference along with a full programme and exhibitor list for WAMPEX 2016.



OPENING CEREMONY

09:00 am: Musical Interlude Arrival of Invited Guests



09:30 am: Welcome remarks & Introduction of Chairman

Nana Antwi Darkwah, CEO, Events & Projects International



09:35 am: Opening Remarks by, President, Ghana Chamber of Mines – Kwame Addo-Kuffuor

09:45 am: Address by CEO, Ghana Chamber of Mines Sulemanu Koney,

09:55 am: Presentation by guest speaker – Kweku Awotwi, Principal, Africa Power Systems Management Inc

10:20 am: Presentation by Ecobank - Lead Sponsor

10:40 am: Keynote Address 1

Hon Nii Osah Mills – Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, Ghana

11:10 am: Closing remarks by Session Chairman - Kwame Addo-Kufuor

11:15 am: Cutting of Ribbon, Exhibition Opens



11:20 am: Visit of Exhibition booths



11:30 am: Refreshments



More information

WAMPEX 2016 runs from Wednesday June 1st to Friday, June 3rd at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra, Ghana. After 22 years WAMPEX has become a major forum for the international mining and power industries, a showcase for those exhibitors who will meet key figures from the mining and power sectors, as well as senior government ministers. More details www.wampexghana.com

WAMPEX, was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa