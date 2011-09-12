With an upbeat blend of jazzy keyboards, sultry vocals and funky saxophone tones, GoodLuck are guaranteed to pack a punch with their energetic beats at the Digital Edge Live event on the 14th October 2011 at the Dragon Power arena in Cape Town.

Formed in late 2008, the talented artists behind GoodLuck- Juliet Harding, Ben Peters and Raiven Hansmann have filled dance floors and charmed crowds with their new wave of electronics and down-to-earth entertainment.

Their 2010/2011 summer hit, “Taking It Easy” reached number 4 of the 5FM top 40, number 6 on the KFM and Highveld SA top charts, number 5 on the Metro FM charts and the tracks music video has been listed in Trace Europe TV. Taking It Easy and various remixes are currently number 64 on the beatport international charts. Their current single “Hop on Hop” reached number 1 on the top 40 charts and was the most played South African song across all radio for two weeks in a row.

Internationally, GoodLuck have already made their mark and have fired up parties in Ibiza and Dubai. With finely polished acts and musical influences ranging from Faithless, Goldfrapp and Portishead, GoodLuck are, without a doubt, one of the most exciting bands to come out of South Africa.

Enjoy GoodLuck’s feel good music at the Digital Edge Live event, proudly presented by NATIVE and LIVING YOUR BRAND and witness conversation counter-punches and bare knuckle debates when brand heads and media gurus square off in the ultimate cerebral rumble.

Tickets cost R1550 excl. VAT and include:

Free & secure parking

Coffee, tea, snacks & bar

4 hours of live debate

Live music & much more

For more information please visit www.thedigitaledge.co.za/live How we made it in Africa is an official media partner of Digital Edge Live