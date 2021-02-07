Press Office: Honoris United Universities

World-leading coding bootcamp, Le Wagon, announced its expansion into Africa by partnering exclusively with Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions, to open coding bootcamps across the continent.

The new partnership reflects Honoris’ commitment to develop African talent via internationally recognised and successful education models that bolster key competitive 21st century skills. With a steadfast focus on driving the employability of Africa’s future leaders, Honoris and Le Wagon will enable students to secure roles at tech and digital companies, to freelance or to follow entrepreneurial pursuits.

As a partner institution of Honoris, Le Wagon will establish a presence in Honoris communities – beginning with Mauritius and Morocco – alongside developing institutions in 15 key tech hubs across Africa over the next five years. Le Wagon’s proven bootcamp platform focuses on the practical skills required to secure employment in the IT sector while removing the extensive cost and time investments needed in traditional models. The intensive program also offers opportunities for mature students or those in entry-level positions to refine their digital skills or to potentially pave the way to entrepreneurship.

Trusted by global industry leaders such as Google, Amazon and Apple, Le Wagon has trained over 10,000 students across 20 countries. According to the school’s last published student outcomes data, 94% of students received a job offer, started a freelance career, or created their own startup within 6 months of completing a program. The short and intensive bootcamps in Web Development and Data Science will enable a student, within 360 hours of study, coding, digital exercises and group projects, to build their own web applications from scratch or work autonomously on data science projects.

Available in full-time (9 weeks) or part-time (24 weeks) formats, the program will equip students with the requisite skills and internationally recognised certification to future-fit professions across the globe. Le Wagon’s peer-to-peer approach and immersive, hands-on learning methods build necessary soft skills and an entrepreneurial mindset that are increasingly required by employers and the new world of work, giving each student a human and social adventure with mutual aid between learners, constant exchanges with the 10,000 alumni across 20 countries worldwide and a vast number of events organised within the host country’s tech ecosystem.

Laura Kakon, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer at Honoris United Universities, said, “The rapidly changing world of work has accelerated the demand for innovative learning methods that emphasise the employability of 21st century learners with digital skills as a core. It is vital that the education sector respond to global needs with customised approaches to maximise the ROI for students. The shared values between Honoris and Le Wagon, including student success and future-proof employability, make this partnership an important step to bridging Africa’s digital skills gap. We are delighted to welcome Le Wagon as a new partner institution and look forward to our expansion across Africa.”

Commenting further on the partnership, CEO of Le Wagon, Boris Paillard, said, “We live in a transformative time where coding is increasingly one of the most in-demand skills across a variety of industries, not only digital. Honoris understands this importance and therefore is our ideal partner to enter the African continent, not only to boost technical skills, to build digital products, automate processes and analyse data, but to invest in the futures of competitive African human talent.”

Since its inception in 2017, Honoris United Universities has been at the forefront of education innovation in Africa, combining the delivery of courses both online and in-person with state-of-the-art learning centres in the fields of health, engineering, IT, business and more. These centres include Regent Business School’s iLeadLabs (South Africa), MANCOSA School of Education’s iTeachLab (South Africa), the Honoris Medical Simulation Centre (Tunisia), the EMSI SmartiLab (Morocco) and Nizamiye Hospital for Nile University of Nigeria. With a footprint that extends from Casablanca to Cape Town and from Abuja to Tunis to Mauritius, the Honoris network consists of 14 institutions in 10 countries and 32 cities and gathers a community of more than 57,000 students.

For more information please click on https://info.lewagon.com/honoris_africa

www.honoris.net