Nigeria-based African telecommunications firm, Globacom, has won a licence to operate telecom services in The Gambia.

The licence, the sixth the company has so far won in Africa, comes four months after it won a similar licence in Senegal. Other countries where Globacom has telecom licences are Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic and Cote d'Ivoire. The company started operations in Nigeria in August, 2003, and in Benin in June 2008. It has also concluded plans to roll out services in Ghana.

The licence will also allow Globacom to land its trans-Atlantic submarine cable, Glo 1, in the West African country with opportunities to extend the infrastructure to neighbouring countries. It also gives the company the right to carry traffic for major operators, the government and wholesale customers in The Gambia.

A company press release states: "With this development, the people of Gambia have now been positioned to be part of the telecommunications revolution which Globacom is bringing to Africa. Among the benefits Gambians are expected to enjoy with the coming of Globacom into the country are very competitive international calling rates and cheaper and more reliable voice, internet and data services."

"The new licence adds impetus to our desire to provide the West African sub-region an excellent communication network and a cost-effective voice, data, video and e-commerce services. It underscores our resolve to build for Africa a network that will provide the most comprehensive international communication services to bridge the digital divide between Africa and the rest of the world," said Adewale Sangowawa, Globacom's executive director for human resources.

The Glo 1 submarine cable connects Nigeria to the United Kingdom through Mauritania, Morocco and 16 West African countries with dedicated extension to the United States.