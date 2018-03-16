PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

The Ghanaian president, with his strong stance on Africa's development, is currently one of the most prominent leaders in the African political landscape.

By distancing himself from the International Monetary Fund, Nana Akufo-Addo is advocating for the economic emancipation of the continent through increased international cooperation in trade and investment, rather than aid.

During this exclusive and unparalleled dialogue, President Akufo-Addo and Paul Polman, Unilever's CEO, will give substance to the global pact between companies and governments. Before an audience of around 1,200 business leaders, international investors and policy makers, they will question Africa's place in the world, the continent's dependence on donors, and the role of multinationals and the private sector in building sustainable growth and a transformed Africa.

The participation this year of the presidents of Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Zimbabwe and Ghana, and the holding of this unprecedented panel discussion, reaffirm the Africa CEO Forum's mission of being the most influential annual forum for public-private dialogue on the continent.

About the Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum is an event organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in organising events promoting and facilitating business. Following the success of its 2017 edition, which hosted over 1,200 African and international personalities, the Africa CEO Forum definitively established itself as the leading international event focusing on the development of Africa and its companies, in a top-level professional setting conducive to business meetings.

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www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contact for the Africa CEO Forum: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com