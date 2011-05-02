Ghanaian business people unhappy about high borrowing costs
During a recent forum, business people lamented the high borrowing costs in Ghana.
During a recent forum, business people deplored high borrowing costs in Ghana. The reluctance of insurance firms to extend insurance products was identified as another hindrance to business in the West African country. Read the full article at Ghana News Link.
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