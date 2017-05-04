PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

The African Innovation Foundation (AIF) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, represented by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and Ghana 60 Years On Planning Committee wish to announce that Ghana will host the most celebrated innovation event in Africa, the Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA) in Accra in July 2017 (dates to be confirmed soon). The decision to host IPA in Ghana has received the highest endorsement from H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, who will deliver the keynote address during the Awards ceremony.

Ghana’s selection as host country for IPA 2017 comes as a result of its commitment towards consolidating a thriving national innovation ecosystem. In its 60 years of independence, Ghana has been an example of progressive successes that have made the country and its advancements marketable and well respected globally. With the presence of world class accelerators and incubators, Ghana in recent years has become a noted sub regional hub for excellence in innovation. The Ghanaian technology and innovation ecosystem, led by a new generation of change-makers has received much international and local acclaim, making Ghana the ideal host country for IPA 2017.

Hon. Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), asserts that, “Ghana is open for business and brimming with an ecosystem of young talent that is already being tapped into. We thank the AIF for selecting Ghana to host the IPA 2017 event and use its platform to showcase Ghana’s innovative aspirations to the global community. We are committed to building a knowledge economy, and providing platforms such as IPA to our youth to encourage them to play their role in innovatively creating solutions to African challenges. As we celebrate the 60-year anniversary of our independence, we are looking forward and committed to putting innovation at the core of our national agenda, not only to meet Ghanaian and African challenges, but also to provide home-grown innovations that will become competitive globally.”

As it celebrates its 6th year milestone with the theme, “African Innovation: Investing in Prosperity”, IPA 2017 promises to provide an unprecedented platform for African innovators and innovation enablers to network, share knowledge, explore business opportunities and boost collaboration.

Commenting on the selection, Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, Founder, African Innovation Foundation, said, “Ghana has one of the most established National Innovative Systems (NIS) for Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in the West Africa sub-region. During my recent meeting with H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, he highlighted his commitment in transforming Ghana into a knowledge economy and the importance of ICT in achieving the country’s objective of diversified economic growth. Ghana’s corporate and business communities are also committed towards supporting efforts that raise the nation’s technology and innovation profile – and with good reason. By enabling entrepreneurs and innovators to test and scale new inventions and technologies, home grown business solutions can help the country build resilience and secure its future prosperity.”

AIF, with its vision to increase the prosperity of Africans by catalyzing the innovation spirit in Africa, has over the years offered avenues of opportunity, growth and exposure to Africa’s next generation of innovators. The IPA is a landmark program of the AIF which has since its inception attracted more than 6000 innovators from 52 African countries, making it a truly Pan-African initiative.

Commenting on the IPA process and achievements, the IPA Director Ms. Pauline Mujawamariya Koelbl stated: “IPA has been growing stronger each year and not only the number of applicants continues to increase, but the quality of applications too. The IPA 2017 edition attracted more than 2530 respondents from 48 African countries; a strong indication of the creative potential that exists in Africa. Our goal is to unleash such potential. Our impact already speaks volume as we count approximately US$ 22 million investment value generated for IPA winners and nominees”

The 2017 edition call for applications ran from 27 September 2016 through to 3 January 2017 and proposed innovations showcased African ingenuity in the following five key categories: Agriculture and Agri-business; Environment, Energy and Water; Health and Well-being; ICTs; and Manufacturing and Service Industries. An expert panel of judges will carefully select Africa’s new crop of innovators through a rigorous, transparent process of critique, validation, interview and consensus.

Next stop: Who will join the club of the top African innovators? Look out for the announcement of the 10 IPA 2017 nominees. For more information, check out www.innovationprizeforafrica.org

About the African Innovation Foundation (AIF)

AIF works to increase the prosperity of Africans by catalysing the innovation spirit in Africa.

About the Innovation Prize for Africa (IPA)

IPA is a landmark initiative of the AIF and its goal is to strengthen African innovation ecosystems through supporting a culture of innovation and competitiveness, whilst spurring growth of innovative, market-driven African solutions to African challenges.

IPA has been successfully celebrated in African major capitals representing African regions: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (2012), Cape Town, South Africa (2013), Abuja, Nigeria (2014), Skhirat, Morocco (2015) and more recently in Gaborone, Botswana (2016)

Besides a host of exciting side events and brand new initiatives for Africa by Africans, IPA 2017 will offer the following prizes and incentives to winners and nominees:

√ Grand prize of US$100 000

√ Second Prize of US$25 000

√ Special Prize for Social Impact US$25 000

√ A voucher for each of the seven IPA nominees of US$5 000

√ Additional incentives include investment opportunities, training and access to our vibrant network of innovation enablers, ongoing PR support and media coverage

Sponsorship and investment opportunities

Organizations who are keen to support IPA 2017 by way of sponsorship and other means of collaboration are invited to contact AIF to arrange for meetings to discuss opportunities. These organizations may include key stakeholders from the public and private sector, including local and multi-national companies, investment companies, Banks, institutional organisations, civil society organizations, innovation hubs and academic institutions.

For any media queries, please contact:

For the African Innovation Foundation

Pauline Mujawamariya Koelbl

African Innovation Foundation

p.mujawamariya@africaninnovation.org

+41 44 515 5460

Djembe Communications

International media queries: Kiran Makhija

kiran.makhija@djembecommunications.com

+971 (0) 4 559 3106

Ghana media queries: Toyin Dania / Lambert Akwa

toyin.dania@djembecommunications.com/

Lambert@theoneevent.com

+233 (0) 302 798910

+233 (0) 263 699195 /+233 (0) 577 683269

For the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation

Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head, Public Relations (MESTI)

nasirahmadyartey@gmail.com

+ 233 (0) 244 501 808

Find us on:

The Internet: www.africaninnovation.org; www.innovationprizeforafrica.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AfricanInnovationFoundation; www.facebook.com/InnovationPrizeforAfrica

Twitter: @AfrinnovFdn; @IPAprize