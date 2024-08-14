Michael Annan-Forson’s journey from a modest kitchen operation to an export business began with a simple LinkedIn post.

As the founder and CEO of Melach Coconut Processing Farm, based in Ghana, Annan-Forson initially shared his homemade coconut oil on the professional networking platform. This caught the eye of a businessman in Jerusalem, who was intrigued enough to request a sample. Upon receiving it, the quality impressed him so much that he placed an order for six tonnes, asking Annan-Forson to send the shipment to Israel.

This order was no small feat for Annan-Forson, who had only produced coconut oil on a small scale. But the challenge did not deter him. The Israeli client, displaying considerable trust, sent a $35,000 advance payment to expedite production. “The man sent me the whole amount without even knowing if I was authentic or not. I had to pack up everything in my flat in Accra and move to Kumasi in the Ashanti region where I was able to rent a factory space and purchase a small grinding machine,” Annan-Forson recalls.

He was able to complete the order in only seven days, processing the coconuts quicker than expected. The rabbi was sent to Kumasi to certify if the oil met the kosher standards of the Jewish religion.

Since that pivotal first sale, Melach Coconut Processing Farm has expanded its portfolio, becoming a key player in the export of various coconut products, including oil, water, porridge, charcoal, potash, and sugar. Annan-Forson now sources raw materials from smallholder farmers in the Nzema region of western Ghana, as well as from company-owned plantations, ensuring a steady supply for his growing business.