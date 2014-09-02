PRESS OFFICE: BiD Network

In 2014 the Investment Battle of Get in the Ring is being organised in over 50 countries with over 2,000 participating startups. Through 50 National Finals and 8 Regional Finals 8 startups are being selected for the International Final. BiD Network will host the Regional Final of Africa in Rwanda, where the 10 most promising African startups will compete for one place in the International Final, taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Through participation in the National Finals in several African countries, 10 finalists have been selected to move on to the Regional Final of Africa. Entrepreneurs and investors from all over Africa will come together in Kigali on the 17th and 18th of September to be part of the Investment Battle of Get in the Ring. In front of a professional jury of 4 investors and a public of other investors and entrepreneurs the finalists will pitch in a unique boxing ring setting. The winning entrepreneur will move on to the International Final on the 21st of November in Rotterdam, where the final 8 most promising startups in the world will compete to become the world champion and to secure an investment up to € 1,000,000 to grow their business.

Get in the Ring Africa is a unique platform that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, leaders and experts to explore and activate SME development in Africa.

Agenda

17 September: A welcoming networking cocktail for entrepreneurs and investors

18 September: Investor forum on exists and co-investment The Regional Final of Get in the Ring Africa One-on-one meetings with entrepreneurs for investors (on request)

Watch the video for an impression of the Investment Battle of Get in the Ring.

Please register here.

For more information about the event and to attend please contact Marijn Bergsma, marijn.bersgma@bidnetwork.org, tel. +31 20 7555 004.

Follow us on social media for updates: twitter.com/bidnet and facebook.com/bidnetwork

About BiD Network: www.bidnetwork.org About Get in the Ring: www.eur.nl/ondernemerschap/get_in_the_ring/