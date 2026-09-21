Abby Bakare

After more than a decade in medical aesthetics and more than 10,000 aesthetic procedures, Nigerian skincare expert Abby Bakare identified a problem beyond the treatment room: helping clients achieve results was only half the battle. The bigger challenge was helping them maintain those results at home.

For years, Abby Bakare had watched people walk into her Abuja clinic with concerns ranging from acne and hyperpigmentation to premature ageing, uneven texture and other skin conditions. She had built her expertise around helping them address those concerns, using medical aesthetics and increasingly sophisticated treatment options.

But there was a recurring problem.

A patient could leave the treatment room with visibly improved skin, yet maintaining that progress once she returned home was often more difficult.

The products available to her were not always effective. Some were too harsh. Others were not sufficiently suited to melanin-rich or sensitive skin. And without a consistent home-care routine, the results of professional treatment could be difficult to sustain.

For Abby, this was more than a skincare frustration. It was a gap in the market.

That realisation eventually led to the creation of Flawless Skin by Abby, a luxury skincare brand designed to bring the expertise and results of professional aesthetics into people’s everyday routines.

From finance to skin

Abby’s path into aesthetics was not an obvious one.

Before building her name in medical aesthetics, she began her professional career in accounting and finance. She studied at Clark Atlanta University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and subsequently worked as a financial analyst at British Petroleum.

It was during this period that her own search for solutions to her skin concerns began to change the direction of her career.

Her interest in skin health developed into deeper research, training and eventually a professional commitment to aesthetics. What began as a personal pursuit soon became the foundation of a business dedicated to helping others feel more confident in their skin.

Today, Abby Bakare is the founder and CEO of Flawless Aesthetic Center in Abuja, a medical aesthetics practice that has treated thousands of clients. The centre’s professional affiliations include membership of the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), a US-based professional organisation serving medical spa professionals.

The centre’s current operations are built around a team of globally trained professionals, with the practice reporting more than 10,000 aesthetic procedures performed and nearly 200 advanced procedures each month.

The practice itself serves a diverse clientele, including men and women, with treatments tailored to individual skin concerns and goals. Its approach recognises that skin needs are not confined to one gender or one stage of life, but vary from person to person.

But the clinic did more than establish Abby as an aesthetics practitioner. It gave her something perhaps even more valuable: years of direct observation of what her clients actually needed.

Seeing the gap beyond the clinic

The idea behind Flawless Skin by Abby grew out of that experience.

Abby noticed that her patients often loved the results they achieved through professional treatments, but struggled to replicate the same level of care at home.

The distinction was important.

Professional treatments could begin the transformation, but daily skincare was what helped sustain it.

“Consistency at home determines long-term results,” is how the brand now describes the insight that shaped its creation.

This became the philosophy behind Flawless Skin by Abby. Rather than treating professional skincare and everyday skincare as separate experiences, Abby wanted to connect the two.

The result is a collection positioned around clinical expertise, science-backed formulations and luxury, with products designed to address common concerns including acne, hyperpigmentation, sensitive skin, hydration and the visible signs of aging.

Importantly, the brand is not built around a single skin type, gender or beauty concern. Its range is structured to support different skin needs, from beginners looking to establish a routine to consumers seeking more targeted solutions for concerns such as acne, hyperpigmentation, sensitivity, radiance and age-related changes.

Building a skincare line from years of clinical experience meant translating what Abby had learned in the treatment room into products people could use consistently at home.

To do this, she worked with top U.S. cosmetic chemists and laboratories to develop formulations informed by her experience treating patients. The brand describes its formulations as developed using dermatology-led principles and built around medically relevant active ingredients.

The collection was officially launched at a private dinner in Lagos in July 2025, bringing together beauty insiders, tastemakers and members of the media. The launch introduced a targeted range addressing four persistent concerns: acne, hyperpigmentation, early signs of ageing and sensitive skin.

The range includes products such as the Vitamin C + Ferulic Acid Serum, Pure Retinol Complex, Brightening Complex, Brightening SPF 30 Moisturizer and BPO 5% Lotion, alongside targeted collections for acne, hyperpigmentation, sensitive skin and anti-aging.

The brand’s wider collection is similarly organised around different skincare needs and levels of experience. From foundational routines such as Glow Start, Youth Start and Clear Start to more advanced options, the range allows consumers to build routines according to their individual concerns and skincare goals. Where appropriate, products can also be incorporated into the routines of teenagers and younger consumers, with age and individual skin needs taken into consideration.

The formulations are built around active ingredients such as salicylic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, ferulic acid, retinol and botanical antioxidants, with the stated goal of addressing specific skin concerns while supporting the skin barrier.

That distinction is central to Abby’s approach.

Flawless Skin by Abby’s philosophy is not that people need an endless number of products. Rather, the brand positions skincare as something that should be intentional, consistent and effective.

“Flawless isn’t about perfection; it’s about confidence, care, and consistency,” Abby says.

More than another beauty brand

Launching another skincare line into an increasingly crowded beauty market is one thing. Building one around a genuine clinical insight is a different proposition.

Abby’s advantage is the years of direct contact with the people she hopes to serve.

Her work has exposed her to the realities of skin concerns beyond the polished before-and-after images often associated with the beauty industry. It has shown her what clients ask for, what treatments can achieve and, perhaps most importantly, what happens between appointments.

That experience is now informing a brand intended to become part of that space between professional treatments.

Flawless Skin by Abby describes itself as the bridge between clinical transformation and everyday care, allowing clients to continue supporting their skin after leaving the treatment room.

The proposition also comes at a time when African beauty entrepreneurs are increasingly building brands around locally relevant consumer needs, while competing on quality, formulation and experience.

For Abby, the opportunity is not simply to create another Nigerian skincare label. It is to use the knowledge accumulated through years of medical aesthetics to build a brand around the needs of the diverse people she has spent her career treating.

The ambition extends beyond Nigeria. At the July 2025 launch, the brand described its next focus as putting clinically sound, expertly formulated skincare into the hands of everyday consumers “across Africa and beyond.”

Building confidence through skincare

For Abby, the business ultimately extends beyond products.

Her work has always been connected to the relationship between skin and confidence. The brand’s founder story describes her belief that when people feel good in their skin, they show up differently in the world.

That philosophy gives the business a broader purpose.

Skincare becomes more than the pursuit of a particular complexion or the correction of a particular concern. It becomes an act of consistency and self-care: a way for people to become more intentional about their skin and, by extension, how they feel about themselves.

This is particularly significant in a market where conversations around beauty, aging, pigmentation and skin tone can be complicated by unrealistic standards and a proliferation of products promising quick results.

Abby’s response has been to build around expertise, education and consistency.

Her clinic provided the foundation. Her patients provided the insight. And Flawless Skin by Abby is the next expression of that experience.

The ambition now goes beyond helping one patient at a time.

It is about making effective, sophisticated skincare accessible to more women and establishing a brand capable of carrying African skincare needs into a much larger global conversation.

After more than a decade of working directly with skin, Abby is betting that the next chapter of her journey does not have to remain inside the treatment room.

The knowledge accumulated there can now travel home with her clients to their bathroom shelves, into their daily routines and, ultimately, into the way more people approach caring for their skin.

For Abby, that may be what “flawless” really means: not perfection, but the confidence that comes from understanding your skin, caring for it consistently and having products designed to support that journey.