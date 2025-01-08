Press Office: Dapper Group

… through Dvpper Digital, Dapper Music, S9 Publishing, Dapper Live, and Dapper Films.

The African music industry has experienced transformation over the last two decade, marked by the intersection of digital innovation, global platforms, and local talent. With an unprecedented number of artistes who are driving a cause with Afrobeats, African music continues to be heard across big stages. Thanks to digital communication that enables artistes to be heard more through streaming platforms, there is no limit to the interest in Afrobeats. Dapper Group is founded by Damilola Akinwumi also known as Dapperdamm, a leading entertainment company housing firms such as Dapper live, Dvpper Digital, S9 Publishing, Dapper Music and Dapper Films.

The Afrobeats genre emerged in the early 2000s. Artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido have become synonymous with the genre, producing songs that transcend cultural and language barriers. Afrobeats has transcended its roots to become a global force, sparking dance trends, cultural movements, and new musical collaborations with global acts. As it continues to evolve, new subgenres and experimental sounds are emerging, reflecting the continent’s diverse music landscape. The proliferation of streaming platforms has been a significant force behind the growth of Afrobeats’ allowing African artists to reach audiences directly. In this circle, music distribution has been instrumental in fostering cross-genre collaborations that elevate the genre’s profile. Their commitment to fostering growth in Afrobeats include investing in tools that allow for better music discovery and creating localised campaigns that celebrate African culture while appealing to a global audience.

Driven by increased smartphone penetration and more affordable data plans, the African streaming market has expanded rapidly. In the third quarter of 2023, smartphone usage in Africa grew by 12%, translating into a larger audience able to access streaming platforms easily. Secondly, the availability of lower-cost data has allowed more people to enjoy streaming services regularly. The digital era has transformed music consumption into a complex web of streaming numbers, playlist placements, and social media metrics. For artists and their management, leveraging data remains key to capturing listeners' attention and building sustainable careers.

At the fore of this evolution is Dapper Group, an independent powerhouse carving out a significant niche by leveraging artist development and a keen understanding of digital distribution for home grown talents in Nigeria and Africa. The company which is a full-service artiste management, music distribution, and entertainment company is a leader in showcasing the Afrobeat genre and putting it in spotlight across the world.

One of the most notable achievements stemming from Dapper was the executive production of Rexxie’s album, a true champion, that featured the late Mohbad, a rising star who made waves on the Afrobeats scene with his unique voice and dynamic energy. The album became a standout project, cementing Mohbad’s status with its inclusion of the chart-topping song “KPK” (Ko Por Ke), a collaboration with Rexxie that quickly gained nationwide acclaim and international recognition. Dapper Music’s vision in co-executing this project amplified Mohbad’s artistry and reinforced its reputation for fostering partnerships that result in genre-defining hits.

Through its imprint, Dvpper Digital, the company also distributed Mr. Real’s hit song, Legbegbe. The song became a sensation, propelling Mr. Real into spotlight and solidifying Dapper Music’s reputation as a powerhouse. “Legebgebe” resonated with audiences across platforms, showcasing Mr. Real’s blend of Afrobeats and street-style music that captivated listeners. The song’s appeal was further validated when it was featured on the renowned American mainstream radio show, ‘Ebro in the Morning’. This prestigious feature marked a significant milestone for Mr. Real and Dapper Music, highlighting the company’s capacity to bridge the gap between local talent and global recognition. Dapper Music’s triumph with “Legebgebe” underscores its commitment to nurturing artists and pushing the boundaries in music distribution.

The company was founded on a mission to uplift African voices and infuse sounds that resonate globally while staying true to local roots. Its growth trajectory reflects scouting raw talent and aligning with cultural trends embedded with a journey to create a platform that fosters local talent and pushes African music to international acclaim. Hence the company prioritised authenticity, quality, and representation of African narratives with modern influences. By leveraging advanced digital tools and a keen understanding of market trends, Dapper ensures that artistes receive the visibility and reach needed for sustainable growth in a highly competitive industry.

The rise of Dapper Group is not coincidental. It is built on a foundation that prioritises innovative artist development, with a deep understanding of the evolving Afrobeats genre. Dapper Group contributed largely to the success of Afrobeats stars, Seyi Vybes and Shallipoppi driving a large volume of streaming across platforms for their hit songs. Recently, the company emerged the leading Nigerian-owned company in streaming market share based on a report by Turntable Charts. Releases from artists on Dapper Music, surpassed 1 billion streams by Q3 and captured 7.97 percent of the market from Q1 to Q3 2024. Dvpper Digital & Dapper Music has tapped into the global interest in Afrobeats, Afropop, and related genres, leveraging this momentum to amplify its artists’ profiles. Within a few years, it has nurtured a roster of emerging artists who have captured audiences across the continent and beyond. The company’s team of experienced industry professionals provides unwavering support, ensuring that artists can concentrate on their craft while Dapper Music handles the intricacies of career advancement. This results in a harmonious blend of creative freedom and structured guidance, fostering long-term partnerships rooted in trust and mutual success.

Dapper Music has signed a diverse lineup of talented artists and producers with promising names including Balloranking, Bhadboi OML, TML Vibez, and Lasmid. Under S94 publishing, a cornerstone in the music industry, working to protect the rights and ensure the success of songwriters and producers. Specialising in managing and promoting the creative output of talented individuals, S94 Publishing represents an impressive roster of artists, song writers, and producers including Dibs, Busy Pluto, Clemzy, Shocker Beats, and Modra Beats. These professionals craft the beats and melodies that form the backbone of popular music, while the company handles copyright management, licensing, and revenue collection. By bridging the gap between creators and opportunities. Producers under S94 Publishing have a record of chart-topping hits bringing a combined years of experience crafting beats of modern soundscapes with traditional African influences. These talents highlight Dapper’s Group commitment to nurturing emerging talents and redefining the standards of music production. By combining artistry with seasoned production skills, the platform is positioning itself as a trailblazer poised to shape the future of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and beyond. Through strategic initiatives, collaborative projects, and innovative approaches, Dapper Group has an inclusive and expansive expertise. The partnership with Virgin Music is also worthy of mention as the company makes good use of the robust distribution channels, and global influence to facilitate seamless music placements across international markets for Dapper Group.

While Dapper Group’s (Dvpper Digital, S94 Publishing, Dapper Live, Dapper Films, Dapper Music and Entertainment) growth has been impressive, sustainability will hinge on its ability to maintain a steady flow of engaging content and cultivate new talent that resonates beyond borders. Recognising that each artist’s journey is unique, the company adopts a personalized approach, focusing on growth, development, and audience engagement. Like its previous steps and traces, Dapper Music plans to expand its repertoire by investing in cross-genre collaborations and exploring markets in East and Southern Africa. Additionally, it is experimenting with exclusive content, such as big stage concerts to deepen connections with fans.