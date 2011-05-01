Propots, a Cape Town-based firm established in 2000, specialises in supplying quality fruit and vegetables to the African market.

The company exports produce to numerous African countries including Angola, Gabon, Benin, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d’ Ivoire, and Indian Ocean Islands, to name a few.

“We specialise in the African market and know the quality of produce demanded by our clients in the rest of the continent,” says Propots director Jandri Duvenage.

Fruit and vegetables supplied by Propots include the following:

Citrus

Apples

Pears

Grapes

Potatoes

Carrots

Beet-root

Cabbage

Onions

By working closely with a select group of farmers and pack houses in South Africa, the company is able to deliver a continuous supply of fruit and vegetables to other countries in Africa. “Many people sometimes just export to Africa to get rid of an oversupply of a certain product; there is no continuity of supply. Because our entire business revolves around the African market we guarantee reliable supply,” explains Duvenhage.

Propots accommodates the transport needs of its clients and can deliver produce from the farm in South Africa to the end destination port. By managing all logistics in-house, Propots saves its clients money.

Duvenage, who is also chairman of the South African Potato Exporters’ Forum, says that the company plays by the rules and complies with all export regulations and requirements.

Contact Details

For more information contact Jandri Duvenhage at:

Email: agribusiness@iafrica.com