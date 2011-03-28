Fourth issue of agribusiness newsletter published
How we made it in Africa, in association with South Africa’s Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), on Friday published the fourth issue of the agri4africa email newsletter.
How we made it in Africa, in association with South Africa’s Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), on Friday published the fourth issue of the agri4africa email newsletter.
The monthly newsletter’s editorial content aims to give readers insight into the issues currently affecting Africa’s agribusiness and food sectors.
Read the online version of the latest issue of the agri4africa newsletter