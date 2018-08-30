PRESS OFFICE: China Homelife and China Machinex

With just over a month to go, China Homelife and China Machinex, South Africa’s largest co-located sourcing fairs, will be taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre between 26 and 28 September 2018.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, China Homelife together with China Machinex will be showcasing thousands of quality products from leading Chinese manufacturers and suppliers to buyers and businesses. These co-located Chinese sourcing fairs are so much more than your average exhibition, and will be providing visitors with experiential opportunities to grow their businesses both locally and across the region.

Here are four reasons why you should visit China Homelife and China Machinex this year.



Create new business connections and source exciting product opportunities



China Homelife and China Machinex provide the opportunity for Southern African businesses to engage with top Chinese manufacturers and suppliers who will be showing their latest product innovations. Between meeting top officials and industry leaders, these Chinese co-located sourcing fairs will allow you to interact face-to-face with potential suppliers while forming long-term business relationships. Furthermore, visiting China Homelife and China Machinex is an efficient way to gather competitor intelligence and further understand trends in your industry.



Discover products that best suit your business



With thousands of products on display, China Homelife and China Machinex allow visitors the opportunity to source a variety of new products from over 20 sectors, suitable to their business’s needs. The sourcing fairs also enables visitors to discover new product offerings while determining the most cost-effective solutions for the business.



Start connecting with potential suppliers before the show



Connect online with relevant Chinese suppliers to your market prior to your arrival at China Homelife and China Machinex. Gain access to supplier profiles, products and contact information as well as set up all your onsite meetings via China Homelife and China Machinex 360, an online trading portal dedicated to creating a seamless experience during your purchasing journey.



Deal or no deal



Between 26 and 28 September, Chinese manufacturers and suppliers will have many show-specific deals on offer to visitors and buyers. Further to this, look out for free samples and specials during the show period. China Homelife and China Machinex have been specifically created to allow suppliers and buyers negotiate the best deals all under one roof.

Entrance is to China Homelife and China Machinex is free and buyers can pre-register in advance via www.chinahomelife.co.za / www.chinamachinex.co.za. Explore, discover and connect – it’s beyond an exhibition! We look forward to seeing you there.

For more information please contact:

Shelley Martin

shelley@lloydorr.com

Chantal Nieuwenhuizen

chantal@lloydorr.com

Tel: +2711 702 9601

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