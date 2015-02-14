PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services The global pump and valve manufacturing industry is showing renewed interest in this year’s Pumps Valves and Pipes Africa Expo (PVPA).

This well-known exhibition, staged in the industrial heart of South Africa, has provided a versatile product showcase and business networking platform for local and international companies for well over a decade. Early bird exhibitors from Turkey, China and India have already signed up for this year’s event, with a flood of new and repeat participants expected to take advantage of countless business opportunities on the go across Africa. PVPA, which forms part of this year’s SA Industry & Technology Fair, takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, South Africa, from 20 to 22 May 2015.

A world of water issues

“World demand for vital fluids – whether water or oil – continues every day,” comments John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of the show. “Pipelines, valves and pumps are the only sure infrastructure mechanisms to control and direct the direction, rate of flow and final destination of these commodities.

“These systems are vitally important, whether installed in drought-stricken regions to conserve and manage scarce water – California and rural Africa are good examples – or in flood-ravaged areas, where pipeline systems preserve the integrity of potable water supplies. There are still many regions in Africa and the world where such systems don’t exist and are desperately needed – that’s where PVPA does the job. Managing Africa’s water is a major driver of interest in the region for pump and valve manufacturers and suppliers around the world,” adds Thomson.

Lubi Pumps debuts at PVPA

First-time exhibitor Lubi Pumps is an Indian manufacturer of more than 4 500 varieties of water pumps and motors, including submersible pumps, bare shaft pumps, end-suction pumps and pressure booster pumps. It is a market leader in more than 80 countries.

“We decided to exhibit at PVPA because we want to investigate markets and business opportunities in Africa, and showcase our energy-efficient equipment,” says Vishal Bhesaniya, the company’s Export Administrator. “PVPA is an important platform for us because it focuses on our specific industry, in a region that has potential for growth.”

Turkey targets PVPA

Turkish manufacturer Sempa, a leading manufacturer of pumps for firefighting and industrial applications, will also showcase its products at PVPA this year. The company has expanded its product portfolio to include deep well pumps, submersible pumps, booster sets, diesel and electric fire pumps and waste water and sewage pumps.

Quality visitors attract China

First-time exhibitor Anhui Sanlian Pump Industry Company is a trans-industry business group integrating scientific research, manufacturing and trading. It is the largest water pump manufacturer in China, and plans to showcase its full range of pumps and fluid transfer systems.

“We decided to come on board as we see PVPA as the most professional pumps show in Africa,” says Daniel Liu, an agent for the company. “We are targeting the South African market and hope to see more growth for us; because the event has many high calibre visitors, it will give us a good chance to find the right business partners.”

About Pumps, Valves and Pipes Africa

Pumps, Valves and Pipes Africa is an industrial trade exhibition for suppliers to mining, water utilities, national and local government, industrial and civil engineering, manufacturing, food, beverage, dairy, brewing, agriculture and horticulture, petrochemicals, pulp and paper industries.

PVPA takes place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, South Africa, from 20 to 22 May 2015.

PVPA is a component expo of The SA Industry & Technology Fair (INDUTEC), comprising 12 co-located events targeting the manufacturing, engineering, water, petrochemical, plastics, energy, efficiency,waste and recycling sectors.

For more information contact Serean at Exhibition Management Services.

Tel +27 (0)11 783-7250. Fax +27 (0)11 783-7269. E-mail: marketing@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com

About Exhibition Management Services

South Africa-based Exhibition Management Services (EMS) is one of the longest established event organisers in the country and is the only events company on the continent with years of experience in delivering Pan African exhibition programmes.

With nearly 30 years of networking in Africa, EMS’s database is unique in the industry and enables the unrivaled identification, notification and participation of qualified international trade visitors to its events.