Africa – and more importantly, African consumers – will be firmly on the global stage in 2014. And while the ‘traditional’ African narrative of hardship and struggle will still contain elements of truth (macro-scale challenges such as the lack of constant electricity or underdeveloped manufacturing industries won’t disappear overnight), there will be huge opportunities on the continent for creative, daring and savvy brands, both domestic and global. The key to taking advantage of these? Understanding – and then catering to – the new desires, aspirations and expectations of Africa's enthusiastic, optimistic, yet-too-often frustrated consumers. Trendwatching.com recently identified five must-know African consumer trends for the coming year. 1. FABA For Africa By Africa: African solutions to African challenges done the African way

It goes without saying that Africa is truly rising. And alongside rising incomes (throughout the high end, the middle classes, and for 'new' consumers), in 2014, confidence and pride will rise, too.

Today, both domestic businesses and global brands creating products for Africans are realising that, in order to offer real and relevant solutions, their offerings must reflect those customers by adopting as many region-specific features, elements and quirks as possible. Because for more conscious consumers, not only are FABA innovations, products and services more suited to their needs, but in many cases, they are also closely linked to ethical and/or sustainable business practices. This is especially true when these offerings make use of local resources such as homegrown talents, workforces or materials.

Next for FABA? In 2014, the most absolutely FABA-ulous products and services will attract the attention of consumers everywhere. Watch out for ingenious, wallet-saving, resilient and/or sustainable African solutions, competing with their global counterparts. Yes, even more competition, on an ever-more global scale.

Lager features traditional African ingredients: Early 2013 saw international brewer SABMiller introduce its second cassava beer on the continent with Eagle Lager in Ghana, in a bid to cater to local tastes. Instead of barley, the lager is made with indigenous cassava, a tuber which is grown across Africa and is a traditional staple food in many African diets.

Diesel and EDUN’s Studio Africa collection showcases creative African talent: October 2013 saw fashion labels EDUN and Diesel collaborate to launch their second Studio Africa collection. This collection is made from raw, untreated denim, which is woven from cotton sourced from EDUN’s Conservation Cotton Initiative in Uganda, and is manufactured in Africa. The creative project is also designed to promote young African talent, with the latest campaign featuring three musicians from across the continent.

2. Mobile roaming The other ‘mobile’ to watch in Africa in 2014

Like everyone, Africans want to be able to plan and execute their journeys affordably, enjoyably, reliably and conveniently. Yet Africans seldom have much to boast about when logistics, transportation and mobility are being discussed on a global scale.

But in 2014 the continent’s steep economic growth will mean more of its inhabitants on the road, exploring and doing business with each other, sharpening the need for improved transportation options.

Driving this trend are:

The emerging middle classes, who will travel more than ever, and often via new methods; and

The continent’s wealthier – and therefore more demanding – consumers, who will increasingly no longer feel the need to constantly make arduous journeys overseas when able to obtain similar experiences and to make and spend money, all locally.

And while no single brand will solve the gargantuan issue of mobility, many startups and organisations will apply new technologies and models to remove some of the challenges from the African transportation experience, and even the way Africans approach the issue of transport altogether.

Expect 2014 to pave the way for a boost in commuter freedom, logistical flexibility, and better (in both senses: more effective/ efficient and higher quality) travel options as new systems, vehicles, amenities, services and novel apps begin to take shape. But no matter what industry you’re in, think about how you might jump onto this trend and ride it successfully.

Mobile site and app feature real time transport information: After a pilot programme in Cape Town, South Africa in October 2013, FindMyWay launched its public transport information service across major South African cities including Johannesburg and Pretoria. The service enables public transport passengers to access information on the FindMyWay mobile site or free mobile app. Information on major transport providers such as arrival and departure times as well as pricing and maps are available via FindMyWay.

Rwanda-Uganda coach service features free WiFi connection: July 2013 saw Rwanda-based Jaguar Executive Coaches equip its fleet of buses with WiFi connections. Available across the company's 24 buses, passengers can access WiFi with a speed of 21.6mb per second. Jaguar Executive Coaches offers a shuttle service between Kigali and Kampala in Uganda.

3. Civil info-nation Why Africans will embrace even more accurate, empowering, objective and timely information in 2014

The inherent human need for reliable, unbiased information is universal. But for many years, both transparency in governance and objective news reporting have not been a luxury afforded to most Africans. Today however, online activism across the continent is catalyzing a new wave of optimism in media platforms. These organisations are empowering citizens to learn about, discuss, investigate and react to what is going on around them like never before.

This year's online social movements, from the Zambian government’s unsuccessful attempts to shut down a local whistleblower publication, to the “They don’t dictate to us. We dictate to them…” remarks a South African broadcaster made towards DStv (one of Africa’s biggest satellite networks), prove that citizens are willing to support media organisations that are prepared to boldly take power into their own hands when governments are not up to the task.

As citizens of Africa’s emerging civil info-nation continue to lap up unbiased, engaging, timely and comprehensive information about current affairs, in 2014, even brands that aren’t specifically information brands should think expansively about what information and knowledge they could distribute, in what format, and to which audiences. And the (totally unsurprising) common feature of successful civil info-nation brands? They are those that use information to educate, enrich and better consumers’ personal lives and communities.

And of course, those thinking further ahead will already be considering how information transparency, access and objectivity will reshape consumer expectations around alldimensions of business practices and behaviour. Because once the info-genie is out of the bottle, consumers won’t want it to be put back.

Mobile network customers can access Wikipedia for free via SMS: October 2013 saw Airtel Africa and the Wikimedia Foundation announce a new service to provide the mobile network's customers with access to the Wikipedia site free of charge. As a result, approximately 70m Airtel customers across Africa can view Wikipedia content on their cellphones without having to pay data charges. Wikipedia also began the pilot of a service sending its content via SMS to Airtel users, meaning that even individuals with basic cellphones can access information.

Social website offers information on public budgets and projects: November 2013 saw Nigeria-based financial organisation BudgIT launch Tracka, a social website designed to increase transparency and enable consumers to track public budgets and projects in their local community. Based on open, public data and integrating social media tools, Tracka allows Nigerians to share information, images and videos, make comments on projects and engage in an open online discussion with other interested individuals.

4. Africa (collabo) rising Why in 2014, savvy African brands will continue to rise by collaborating with others

Branded collaborations remain infrequent and thus novel, and many African customers welcome these partnerships with open arms. Not only do they satisfy their longing for new products and services but also because it provides the opportunity for them to revel in the status boost that comes from accessing, indulging in and sharing brand experiences that were often previously inconvenient or inaccessible.

Recent years have seen more and more African organisations reach a level of global excellence, most notably within the telecoms and financial services sectors, such as MTN, FNB, GTB (familiar brand acronyms, right?). For leading brands existing within these sectors, there’s a call – if not an expectation – from their customers for them to do more, offer more and bundle more products and services.

As a result, in 2014, expect leading telecoms and financial services brands to meet this desire through collaborations with two main types of partners:

1. Domestic brands Despite the continent’s boom, many local brands in other industries lag behind and at times lack the capital or resources to efficiently reach or deliver services to their ever-more expectant target market. Consumers therefore will welcome telecoms and financial services companies that use their networks and distribution channels to deliver new, much-needed products and services alongside their own, as MTN did with Kenya Airways below.

2. Global/ non-African brands Global brands seeking to connect with the hundreds of millions of eager African consumers are also cushioning their entry into local markets by teaming up with established domestic brands. And since many of Africa’s mobile and telecoms giants struggle to differentiate themselves from each other, offering the best of the best via global partnerships can often provide a much needed marketing boost for them too.

Want to get going with Africa (collabo) rising? Why not kick off a brainstorming session and start dreaming up collaborations that bring something genuinely new, useful and, of course, needed to consumers. And think beyond just telecoms and financial services brands, from traditional offline organisations with online startups to quirky brands with prevailing incumbents.

Whatever you come up with, in 2014 expect to see fearless African brands looking to reach new consumers via more divergent, less obvious and yet mutually beneficial branded relationships. Make sure you don’t get left out!

Airline launches mobile ticket payment service: August 2013 saw MTN Uganda partner with Kenya Airways to allow customers to pay for airline tickets using MTN’s Mobile Money platform. Customers can make reservations through the airline’s website or office in order to obtain a reference number, which allows them to then make payment via their mobile device.

Orange signs South African retail partnership: In June 2013, Orange Horizons (a subsidiary of Orange) announced a partnership with South Africa-based telecommunications brand Nashua Mobile. Via the partnership, Nashua Mobile stores will offer Orange products at locations in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

5. Remotely great Why great brands will be rooting for the hard to reach in 2014

It goes without saying that the continent, from Lagos to Luanda, is rapidly urbanising (according to the United Nations Population Division, sub-Saharan Africa’s 3.6% annual urban growth rate is almost double that of the global average). Despite this, at 63%, the region’s population remains predominantly rural (The World Bank, 2013).

As a result, 2014 will see exciting opportunities for global brands to experiment beyond the constraints of Africa’s often hectic and overcrowded cities, and launch inventive solutions for those in even the most remote and hard-to-reach rural African locations.

Why? Because savvy brands understand that these less developed environments can be perfect platforms for them to present their vision of Africa’s bright future and demonstrate how they intend to successfully tackle the more arduous challenges of the continent.

After all, many Africans (especially those in rural areas) are still forming their consumption preferences as they increasingly become acquainted with global brands. And in turn, organisations are realising that they can appeal to these Africans by not simply inundating them with new products but also by contributing to their society-at-large.

And this is also true for those more sophisticated urban consumers who originate from – and are still deeply culturally proud of – rural areas. Indeed, these consumers will be forever loyal to brands that share their philanthropic burden of bettering their community, and do so on a more grassroots (often literally), sustainable and ethical scale.

And of course, brands that are remotely great in 2014 won’t find themselves or their successes confined to rural audiences:

The sheer impressiveness of these innovations (think Google’s Project Loon or Microsoft’s use of the white space in the TV spectrum) will often excite and delight online consumers everywhere (no matter how far removed from the actual issues they might be).

And more interestingly, smart brands will be mindful of the opportunities to apply lessons learned in rural areas to new urban audiences. Reverse innovation within Africa? Why ever not?

White space project provides broadband access in rural Africa: In October 2013, Microsoft launched a 12-month pilot project in South Africa using white space technology to provide broadband access to rural communities. White spaces are the unused channels in a broadcast television spectrum, and via the technology, broadband with speeds of up to 2mb per second can be facilitated. The pilot initiative will also use solar-powered base stations, providing five secondary schools in Limpopo with broadband access.

Drinks brand's portable kiosks deliver essentials to remote communities: After pilot schemes in Africa, September 2013 saw Coca-Cola announce the rollout out of its EKOCENTER kiosks. Branded as a "downtown in a box", the kiosks use the Slingshot water purification system to provide safe drinking water for at-risk populations and also act as a community hub. Each kiosk will be run by a local female entrepreneur and offer services such as WiFi, vaccines and education on sanitation.

The article was first published by Trendwatching.com. Established in 2002, trendwatching.com is an independent and opinionated trend firm, scanning the globe for the most promising consumer trends, insights and related hands-on business ideas.