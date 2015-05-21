Delivered by DHL DHL, the world’s leading express provider and Official Logistics Partner for Rugby World Cup 2015 (RWC2015) to be held in England, yesterday announced the launch of the DHL Match Ball Delivery competition across sub-Saharan Africa. This platform offers a once in a lifetime experience to five children and their guardians to become a part of rugby history by delivering the official Match Ball onto the field at Rugby World Cup 2015 in London.

This forms part of DHL’s global competition where 48 lucky children aged 8-15 years from all over the world will win the opportunity to deliver the official Match Ball onto the field of play at Rugby World Cup 2015 matches.

According to Megan Collinicos, Head of Advertising and Public Relations for DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, DHL is delighted to be able to offer this prestigious prize. “DHL is the Official Logistics Partner for Rugby World Cup 2015, so we are in a very fortunate position to be able to offer this money-can’t-buy experience. We made a decision to use various platforms to select the winners from Africa to ensure that it would be open to all of our stakeholders. These include a competition on our social media channels where you can upload a video or photo of your nominee showcasing their enthusiasm about rugby, a digital media competition open to the general public, a competition exclusive to our DHL customers across the region and an internal competition for our staff. We have also reserved one spot for a CSR initiative.”

Rugby World Cup is the premier event in rugby and one of the world's most admired competitions, having established itself as one of the most important sporting events.

In addition to delivering the official Match Ball on to the field, the prize package includes flights and accommodation for the winning child and their guardians, RWC 2015 DHL Merchandise and an official Match Ball delivery photo as a memento.

Rugby World Cup 2015 will consist of 48 matches played by 20 nations over 44 days. During the tournament, there will be 920 players and team officials; over 60 citing, judicial, and match officials; 6,000 volunteers; 400,000 visitors to the United Kingdom; and an estimated $3.2 billion economic impact.

*The child and adult must have a valid passport and the prize is non-transferable.

Visit www.facebook.com/DHLAfrica to enter. Simply upload a video or photo of your nominee showcasing their enthusiasm about rugby. Competition closes 5 June 2015.

DHL customers will be able to enter through their direct DHL communication channels.