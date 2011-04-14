FirstRand announces interest in Nigeria's Sterling Bank
South African banking and financial services group FirstRand today announced that it might acquire a majority stake in Nigeria’s Sterling Bank.
South African banking and financial services group FirstRand today announced that it might acquire a majority stake in Nigeria’s Sterling Bank. FirstRand said Nigeria is a key market for its African expansion strategy. Read the full statement.
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