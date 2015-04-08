PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services Leading food processing and packaging companies from France and Italy are targeting Africa’s increasingly active food and beverage manufacturing sector. This year they have established new French and Italian pavilions at Africa’s Big Seven (AB7), the largest food and beverage expo in Africa. AB7 takes place from 21-23 June 2015 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

“AB7 grows bigger and better every year, bringing even more top supplier companies from around the world to Africa, with an ever expanding variety of exciting products and sevices,” says John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of the event. “We’re looking forward to a huge boost in visitors taking advantage of all the business and networking opportunities that AB7 has on offer this year.”

French Packaging Technology

First-time French exhibitor Thimonnier specialises in the design and manufacture of flexible plastic pouch and rigid shell packaging machines for liquid, paste and viscous products, from milk and fruit juices to bleach and chemicals.

“We believe AB7 is the best opportunity to introduce our products into South Africa and surrounding countries,” says Sales Manager Eric Duhoo. “We will be demonstrating our new THP7300 aseptic machine – designed for packing ultra-high-temperature processed products in low-density polyethylene pillow pouches, as well as the new Doypack THD900 filling machine.”

Other French exhibitors at AB7 include Adepta, showcasing its range of food processing and packaging equipment; Clauger with its industrial refrigeration and process air conditioning systems for food processing, and ERM Plasturgie, which will exhibit its extrusion and blow-moulding machines for bottles from 50ml up to 50 litres.

Technology with Italian Flair

Italy’s largest packaging company, Corazza, will show off its automated processing and packaging machinery on AB7’s Italian pavilion. Corazza’s product range includes primary packaging for products such as tea bags, filter coffee paper pods, capsule fillers, wrappers, cosmetics and blister packaging. Secondary packaging systems include cartoning, boxing, banding and tray packing.

“We decided to exhibit at AB7 to investigate African markets more thoroughly, and help grow our business in a region with high demand for packaged products,” says Carla Valmori, Corazza’s Head of Marketing and Sales.

Other companies on the Italian pavilion will include Bruni Glass SPA exhibiting its range of glass packaging; Europack SRL showcasing its packaging machinery; and Fbr-Elpo SPA with its processing and packaging systems.

About AB7

AB7 incorporates seven sector-focused shows covering all aspects of the food industry, including fresh produce, ingredients, processing, packaging, retail-ready products, hospitality, catering and more. The seven components of AB7 include the Pan Africa Retail Trade Exhibition, AgriFood, FoodTech Africa, DrinkTech Africa, Interbake Africa, Retail Solutions Africa and FoodBiz Africa, as well as The Halaal pavilion.

Entrance is free; all you have to do is register online.

For more information contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com