Izzy Projects, Kenya

Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

With limited natural resources, electricity in Kenya is expensive and the supply is unpredictable. The tea factories in the country are located, generally, in areas with vast wind power potential – thus presenting the opportunity for self-generating their energy supply. Through installing mid-sized, 1MW, wind turbines, Kenyan tea factories can amply meet their energy demands.

Installing a wind turbine ensures a consistent supply of cheap energy, delivering savings and makes tea production greener. Izzy Projects develop, construct, commission, operate and transfer wind turbine projects to tea factories in Kenya. Read more about Izzy projects and their plans for self reliant tea factories here.

Sector: Electricity Finance needed: $200,000 - $500,000

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