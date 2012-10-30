Cephas Ventures Enterprises, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Cephas Ventures Enterprises turns natural resources into economic assets. It has two divisions, one specialising in waterfall pumps, and one in biogas plants. The waterfall pumps use the energy of falling water to pump it to a higher elevation for domestic and irrigation purposes. They do not require any external energy like fuel, electricity, or human labour, but operate automatically and continuously. The biogas plants convert any type of organic waste into cooking gas or electricity through the use of a bio-digester.

The target customers are small and large scale farmers, as well as organised community groups in Kenya and East Africa. The company thus aims to contribute to Africa’s development by increasing farmers’ incomes and by creating employment through the fabrication and installation of its products. Read more Sectors: Energy, Water Finance needed: $10,000 - $50,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.