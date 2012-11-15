Meetyourhost.com, South Africa Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Traveler’s platform meetyourhost.com allows you to meet local tourism entrepreneurs in emerging countries. If you want a unique experience, while you get to grips with rural life on holiday, this platform opens up a world of possibilities.

Arrange your own trip, or hire a local agent to organise it for you. Enjoy a unique holiday experience, while the local population you’re visiting makes a living. Tourism as it should be.

When you’re back home, meetyourhost.com makes it easy to stay in touch with your hosts – buy their souvenirs online, say hello, or help them improve their business. Meetyourhost facilitates mutually benefitting meetings; they are passionate that together, a powerful tourism business in South Africa can be created. Read more.

Sectors: Internet Services Finance needed: $100,000 - $200,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.