TEKUTANGIJE, Rwanda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Isidore Nzeyimana, entrepreneur and inventor who was recently credited by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, envisions his company, TEKUTANGIJE, as having a profound environmental and social impact in both his native Rwanda, and East Africa more widely.

'Tekutangije' literally means ‘cooking without waste’ in Rwanda’s native language, Kinyarwanda. No waste is the purpose of TEKUTANGIJE’s cooking stoves, thus reducing carbon emissions and deforestation in developing countries.

Isidore is not concerned with competitors. "The product is both new and innovative; there is no other product like ours available," he noted. "All that is needed is to advertise and expose our products to the public effectively." With the aim of expansion across the East African community, investment is required. Read more Sector: Utilities (Energy, Water, Waste, Recycling)

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.