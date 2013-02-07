Laki Laki, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Laki Laki produces and sells yoghurt drinks for tourists in Kenya. They buy their milk from Macheo Children’s Centre, a professional children’s centre in Thika, Kenya. By buying a Laki Laki yoghurt drink, tourists also contribute to making this centre independent and sustainable. Laki Laki also trains and employs local people who can take care of their family members by having a decent income With this business model, Laki Laki gives tourists the opportunity to contribute to the community and help disadvantaged children in the country they are visiting. Read more Sectors: Food production Finance needed: US$10,000 - $20,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.