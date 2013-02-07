Geoffman Enterprises Limited, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Geoffman Enterprises promotes the cultivation of Ugandan red bird eye chili for the economic sustainability of the West Nile region of northern Uganda. The company works in collaboration with indigenous, farmers’ and women’s groups further extenuating their commitment to sustainable equality.

Its goal is to establish a chili processing plant that would enable the export of their product, which in turn would generate income for over 70,000 farming households and contribute to poverty eradication in Uganda. Uganda has a comparative advantage in the cultivation of red bird eye chili due to its vast availability of arable land and good tropical climate, which allows for two planting and harvesting seasons every year. In addition, the Ugandan red bird eye chili is one of the strongest varieties of chili available in the world, highly demanded in the western world as a raw material for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Read more Sector: Agriculture Finance needed: US$100,000 - $200,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

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