Divine Masters Ltd, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Soybeans are an important Ugandan resource. Many farmers rely on the income generated from soybean production, while they also provide a valuable source of dietary nutrition for the general population.

Soy products are experiencing a considerably healthy period. Global food concerns and ever growing populations have given birth to vast markets with an insatiable demand for packaged, refined soy products – a trend evident both locally in Uganda and regionally across Africa.

Demand for refined soy foods, in Uganda alone, is projected to increase – as are the expected revenues. The necessity for Divine Masters Ltd to expand their domestic soy processing capabilities in order to meet ever increasing demand is clear. With investment, Divine Masters Ltd aims to build a processing unit in Tororo, a town in close proximity to the main area of soybean cultivation. Read more Sectors: Food Production Finance needed: US$2,000,000 - $5,000,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

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