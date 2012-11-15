S3C, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. S3C aims to enhance the economic development of rural inhabitants by providing energy to schools and encouraging local entrepreneurship through the training of technicians.

S3C will sell solar systems to rural households by first electrifying rural schools. The schools will involve the local population. Through capacity building and knowledge transfer, local technicians will be trained to implement and maintain the systems. Micro financing schemes will be provided to the buyers to cover upfront costs. S3C International will organise the business, the procurement, the capacity building, distribution and micro financing. Read more Sector: Renewable Energy Finance needed: $200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.