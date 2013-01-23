MTI Technologies Ltd, South Africa Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Founded in 2011 by Sean Venter, MTI Technologies Ltd boasts over 15 years’ experience in the IT field. MTI Technologies specialise in IT support, maintenance, supply and installation and the company is accredited with Microsoft, Dell, Cisco, Linux, and IBM among others.

Working under the motto ‘simplifying IT’, the company has developed an IT support application that is available for smartphones as well as a mobile site for non-smart phones. The application ensures MTI Technologies Ltd can offer high quality support and advice for a reasonable price to average computer users all the time. Read more Sector: IT Services Finance needed: US$50,000 - $100,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.