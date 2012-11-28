MBADIFA Enterprises Limited, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. MBADIFA Enterprises Limited is the business subsidiary of Mbarara District Farmers’ Association (MBADIFA). Following an extensive market study in 2010, surveying MBADIFA members and other key stakeholders with the aim of determining farmers’ needs, it was concluded many of the identified challenges facing the agricultural sector in Uganda could be solved through business solutions.

The results of the study revealed a great need to put in place efficient mechanisms to ensure quality agricultural products were supplied, as well as the provision of technical knowledge on the proper use of farm equipment being made available to farmers. Consequently, the aim of the Mbadifa Agro-Input Shop is to address these issues by providing quality and affordable equipment, as well as advisory services and development solutions to farmers – helping them grow their crops and their business. Read more Sector: Agriculture Finance needed: $10,000 - $50,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.