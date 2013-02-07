JILPA CSI, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

Jilpa Secretarial Services, founded in 2012, is a new workshop servicing the Gulu District in North Uganda, offering local businesses the opportunity to outsource their secretarial needs. Started by Joyce Nyaga Olany, a Makerere University Business School grandaunt with extensive experience in senior management and human resources management, the company aims to provide superior services for an affordable price.

It is the ambition of the company to acquire a retail location near the Gulu University’s main campus. The proposed location is attractive due to the high demand for secretarial services in the vicinity, as well as students requiring copies and prints made regularly. Read more Sectors: Business Services

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.