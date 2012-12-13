Green Center, Liberia Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

The Green Center of Monrovia is Liberia’s first waste segregation and recycling centre. They currently profit from organic compost production, the production of materials from inorganic waste, and the buying and selling of recyclables. The Green Center wants to inspire and educate Liberian society by demonstrating the benefits of composting for farmers, and even amateur gardeners, and the benefits of recycling to Liberian society more widely.

The Green Center approach attaches economic value to waste and in fact makes it profitable. Obviously, the environmental benefits of such an approach are numerous; the prevention of wasting potentially useful materials; reduction in the consumption of fresh materials and energy usage; and the minimisation of air and water pollution.

The entrepreneur, James Mulbah, has exciting plans for the future and aims to begin operating in a further six counties of Liberia, whilst also expanding the number of recycling facilities, both within and beyond Monrovia. Such expansion, James believes, could eventually reduce waste – in the areas of composting, reuse and transformation – by 50% in Liberia. Read more Sector: Recycling and waste management Finance needed: US$50,000 - $100,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.