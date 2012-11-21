Craftskills East Africa Ltd, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Craftskills East Africa Ltd is the developer of the WindCruiser, an innovative wind power generator. The WindCruiser is manufactured using locally available raw materials, consisting of 90% of the product, and is designed to utilise low speed winds to generate power. The WindCruiser also retains hybrid possibilities, by connecting the WindCruiser with solar/diesel generators or to the main power grid.

In addition Craftskills also produce cheap LED lights with batteries for homes that cannot afford a turbine. Since its inception in 2000, Craftskills has installed wind turbines and solar hybrids to provide electricity to homes, schools, NGOs, and hotels.

Recognising the high potential of this innovation, especially in a country where electricity is not easily accessible, the Kenyan government has partnered with Craftskills to undertake their rural electrification project. The company is looking to expand its operations across Africa, and to increase its capacity for mass production. Read more Sector: Renewable Energy Finance needed: $200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.