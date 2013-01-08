Solafrique, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Solafrique produces solar generators as a substitute for diesel generators and offers an affordable renewable energy alternative. Their generators are stand-alone products with advanced energy storage systems that enable them to be used as a temporary or permanent energy source regardless of the weather, time, or location. They rely on the sun to produce energy thus no carbon is emitted into the atmosphere. They have an in-built battery monitor, that allows the user to view the state of charge and expected performance statistics, and they produce no noise during use. Read more Sector: Renewable Energy Finance needed: US$200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies in Africa looking for investment, visit Finance Ready Plans.