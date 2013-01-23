Waste Masters Ltd, Uganda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

On July 17, 2010, Waste Masters Limited was established servicing just three customers. Over the last two years they increased their clientèle to over 300. A feat made far easier by the acquisition of a two-ton truck which made their collections far more reliable.

The company currently operates in three districts, and is the only fully registered refuse collector in two of them, but wants to expand this number. Furthermore the company’s impact is not limited to just refuse collection, Waste Masters Ltd offers employment to Ugandans and currently aims to expand the number of employees to 20 by 2015. The organisation aims to expand by 150 clients every year, and requires investment to ensure this happens. Read more Sectors: Waste and refuse services Finance needed: US$10,000 - $50,000

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