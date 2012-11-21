Katchy Kollections Limited, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. Katchy Kollections recycles bottle tops and compact discs in order to produce creatively designed, trendy and unique accessories for the high end market.

Katchy Kollections distinguishes itself in the market from other competitors by positioning itself as an environmentally friendly company, using entirely recycled materials. The company has an established local customer base, but the popularity of its products has also led to partnerships with different companies to supply the international and tourist market. Katchy Kollections also has a beneficial impact on its local community, hiring local women whenever possible. It is now looking to diversify and expand its product range, thereby creating more employment opportunities and meeting consumer demands. Read more Sector: Recycling Finance needed: $10,000 - $50,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.