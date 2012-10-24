PECOL, Kenya

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Polymer Energy Company (PECOL) is a start-up manufacturing enterprise incorporated in Kenya that aims to utilise renewable energy resources in a safe and sustainable way. The company‘s innovative model consists of using plastic and tire biomass recovered from municipal solid wastes as raw materials in the manufacture of liquid biofuel and organic chemicals. PECOL‘s strategy is to establish itself as the leading waste-to-energy business in the entire Horn of Africa region through innovative product development and rapid acquisition of the targeted market share. Read more.

Sector: Recycling Finance needed: $500,000 - $1,000,000

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