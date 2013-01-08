Penda Health, Kenya Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors.

It is estimated that by 2018 the middle and low income groups of Kenya will spend US$2 billion a year on outpatient healthcare. Despite the size of this potential market, this market is completely ignored by the current national healthcare system in the country.

Penda Health is building a chain of clinics that specialises in women's reproductive healthcare and focuses on creating great quality, accessible, warm and safe customer experiences. Penda Health’s managing director, Nicholas Sowden, was crowned BiD Network Entrepreneur of 2012 at the Growing SMEs Conference in The Hague. Penda Health was selected primarily on the merit of its potential growth and impact. Read more Sector: Healthcare Finance needed: $100,000 - $200,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.