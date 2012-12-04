AxIS, Rwanda Every week, BiD Network highlights three finance ready plans. These top businesses have been subjected to the rigorous selection, coaching and matchmaking processes of BiD Network. They are ready for investment to expand their operations. With feasible business plans, a solid management team and real growth potential – finance ready plans deserve the attention of committed investors. AxIS is an IT company that provides software project implementation services, from customer requirement analysis to user training and change management through software development and installation. Through a combination of innovative software development tools and project management methodology, it has consistently realised a high success rate while offering competitive prices.

AxIS managing director Clement Uwajeneza – seen above discussing AxIS at the Growing SMEs 2012 conference in The Hague – continuously seeks to align AxIS' capabilities with the company’s market needs. He spends a lot of time assessing new technologies and choosing those which will be used for current and future company projects. Technology-wise, he is currently working on mobile applications, specifically making SMS applications more user-friendly and intelligent. Read more Sector: IT services Finance needed: $200,000 - $500,000

View more BiD Network finance ready plans About BiD Network BiD Network contributes to sustainable economic growth by stimulating entrepreneurship in emerging markets. With over 46,000 members and 10,000 business plans, bidnetwork.org is the world's largest online community for emerging market SMEs, coaches and investors. Since 2005, BiD Network has launched 670 businesses, created more than 4700 direct jobs, and mobilised $15 million from investors. In November 2010, BiD Network was chosen by a G-20 jury as one of the 14 most innovative SME Finance organisations in the world. www.bidnetwork.org | Follow us on Twitter & Facebook

To see more companies looking for investment in Africa, visit Finance Ready Plans.